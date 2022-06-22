(DC News Now) — As storms and heavy rain sweep through the area, it’s important to keep an eye out for outages. Take a look at some of the larger outages reported in the area as of 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Pepco

Over 100 people are affected by outages in D.C.

Estimated restoration: 12:00 a.m.

Around 20 people are affected by outages near Darnestown

Estimated restoration: 8 p.m.

Potomac Edison

Around 70 people are affected in Frederick County, Md.

Estimated restoration: Depending on the area, between 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Over 400 people are affected by outages in Washington County, Md.

Estimated restoration: Depending on the area, between 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Over 1,500 people are affected by outages in Jefferson County, W.Va.

Estimated restoration: Depending on the area, between 7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Dominion Energy

More than 3,000 people are affected by outages in Loudoun County

Around 300 people are affected by outages in Fairfax County

Around 300 people are affected by outages in Clarke County

Around 450 people are affected by outages in Shenandoah County

Around 400 people are affected by outages in Prince William County

NOVEC

Around 1,500 people are affected by outages in Loudoun County

Around 300 people are affected by outages in Prince William County

More information on the areas that are affected and estimated restoration times can be found on the providers’ websites.