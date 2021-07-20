You might be checking in at the ticket desk or walking through the terminal... but do you know about the whole world of things happening beneath you?

(WDVM) — Inside each of America’s international airports lies a group of individuals dedicated to one mission: the American people.

You might recognize them most as those who check your passport, stamp it, and welcome you into the country, but their job goes so much further.

Whether you’re walking into that airport as a departing passenger, or just arriving from around the world, there are people who work 24/7 to keep our international travel safe. And they do that in a variety of ways.

Together, these individuals are part of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Check out the video above for WDVM 25’s Special Report: A Day In The Life Of A CBP Officer.