Even though clouds filled the sky most of our Thursday, we were able to catch some breaks of sunshine that warmed us up nicely. It has stayed very mild overnight as those clouds built right back in with the coastal low finally back onshore and now pushing north toward us. There has already been some drizzle making things damp this morning, but we also have some steadier showers pushing in from the coast. This will be the trend all day long this Friday the 13th, with steadier showers becoming a bit more common than the light drizzle into the night tonight. Expect another night of very mild lows in the 60’s and expect some areas of fog to develop by tomorrow morning with light winds out of the south.

With what’s left of this coastal low finally moving overhead tomorrow, the ingredients will be there for additional scattered showers and perhaps a few storms in the afternoon on Saturday. The reason storms will start becoming possible is that southerly winds will kick up, giving us some breaks in the clouds and slightly warmer temperatures, all helpful with thunderstorm development. We’ll get even warmer still on Sunday, as highs approach 80 degrees and it will start feeling a bit humid as moisture keeps building as well. This added warmth and energy in the atmosphere, as well as a cold front approaching from the west will lead to more scattered showers and storms to end the weekend.

This cold front mentioned above will cross through on Monday, giving us a fourth day in a row with rain chances. We’re keeping a close eye on this because if the front arrives during the afternoon when peak heating is taking place, a few storms could be on the stronger side. The humidity and cloud cover will finally break into Tuesday, but we’ll still hold onto very comfortable temperatures. High pressure will keep us in the clear through Wednesday, but then a warm front will roll in from the south and bring back scattered showers by next Thursday.

Stay dry today and have a great Friday and a great weekend!

7-Day Forecast:

Friday: Cloudy, misty, and damp with light drizzle and showers throughout the day. Winds: E 4-8 mph, High: 71 (68-76)

Friday night: Cloudy with isolated showers and areas of fog. Winds: Light SE, Low: 63 (59-66)

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers, a few storms may also be possible. Winds: SSE 4-8 mph, High: 76 (72-79), Low: 62 (60-65)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 50’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.