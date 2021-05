A cool start to the weekend, but rapid warming on Sunday

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! TONIGHT THE WIND WILL LESSEN SOME AND COLDER AIR WILL WORK ITS WAY INTO THE REGION. OVERNIGHT LOWS ARE FORECAST TO HANG AROUND THE FREEZING MARK OVER THE RIDGES OF THE ALLEGHENIES WHERE A FREEZE WARNING IS IN EFFECT. LOWS IN THE 40S WITH WIND CHILLS IN THE 20S ARE EXPECTED ELSEWHERE. OVER THE WEEKEND, HIGH PRESSURE WILL HELP TO PROVIDE SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES AND WARMING TEMPERATURES BY SUNDAY AFTERNOON. MONDAY, A STORM SYSTEM FROM TEXAS CONTINUES TO PUSH CLOSER TOWARDS THE NORTHEAST. AS THE STORM TRACKS IN OUR DIRECTION, A COLD FRONT WILL FOLLOW, BRINGING INCREASED CHANCES FOR SHOWERS AND SOME ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS THROUGH WEDNESDAY. WEDNESDAY EVENING, OUR SKIES WILL BEGIN TO CLEAR AS A BRIEF AREA OF HIGH PRESSURE AND MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES PAY US A VISIT ON THURSDAY. BY FRIDAY MORNING, CLOUDS AND SHOWERS WILL MAKE A RETURN AS A STORM TO THE SOUTH, MOVES INTO THE MID-ATLANTIC REGION. THURSDAY AND FRIDAY SOME COOLER AIR WILL ALSO RETURN IN THE WAKE OF WEDNESDAY’S FRONT.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SOME THUNDERSHOWERS. LOWS RANGE FROM 63-71 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: MOSTLY SUNNY AND PLEASANT. HIGHS RANGE FROM THE MID-60S TO AROUND 80 DEGREES.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SPOT SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 80S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S DEGREES.

