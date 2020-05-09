75th anniversary observance of VE Day marked in special way by WDVM-TV news anchor

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Friday marks the 75th observance of VE day, celebrating the American and allied military victory in the Second World War.

For WDVM TV news anchor, Ross Simpson, it’s an extra special occasion.

“My father, Tech Sargent Homer Simpson — the ‘real’ Homer Simpson, was 25 years old on this day,” says Ross. “He said it was the best day of his life. The best birthday present he could have received. He and the 172nd combat engineer battalion built the longest bridge across the Rhine River – a pontoon bridge that George Patton used to move the Third Army into the heart of Germany during World War II and bring an end to that conflict.”

