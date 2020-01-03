50th anniversary of WDVM-TV

(WDVM) — January 3, 2020 marks WDVM’s 50th year serving its original home base of Hagerstown, Maryland and surrounding areas.

You’ve known us by many names over the years, but one thing remains the same: Our commitment to you. At 6:30 p.m. 50 years ago, WDVM went live on air with our first newscast in 1970.

From huge reels of film to state-of-the-art equipment, our commitment to local has never been better. Our newsroom has grown to focus more on you. More reporters, new programming, new attitude. Nobody does local like us. Still going strong, broadcasting in the heart of downtown Hagerstown — and now with bureaus in Germantown, Maryland; Chantilly and Winchester, Virginia — we’ve grown to meet the needs of the region.

We’ll be celebrating 50 years doing news all year long. Thank you for watching 50 years of local news on WDVM — here’s to 50 more.

SLIDESHOW: WDVM through the years