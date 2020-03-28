4 Montgomery Co. fire and rescue personnel tests positive for COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY HOUSE FIRE

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Four Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service personnel have tested positive for COVID-19, the county said on Friday.

Montgomery County said none of them contracted the disease while working. A total of “19 career and volunteer members of MCFRS have been quarantined, including the four who tested positive,” the county said in a news release published March 27.

Montgomery County currently has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state of Maryland, with 208 cases as of 10 a.m. on March 27. (It is unclear if these four fire and rescue personnel are included in this count). According to the same data, 774 cases have been confirmed statewide.

“MCFRS remains fully capable to answer the community’s 911 calls with dedicated career and volunteer providers,” said MCFRS Chief Scott Goldstein. “We have appropriate levels of personal protective equipment and continue to follow guidance that has been set forth for station and vehicle cleaning.”

[Coronavirus coverage: Click here for live case map and resources from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention]

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories