3rd Maryland inmate dead due to COVID-19

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services announced Thursday that a third Maryland prison inmate has died due to complications related to COVID-19.

DPSCS says this third death was at the Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown and the inmate was in his 60’s with underlying medical conditions. The inmate was hospitalized in April and died on Wednesday.

The other two inmates who died were also in their 60’s with serious underlying medical conditions.