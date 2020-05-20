3rd grade teacher adds sign language to curriculum

DUMFRIES, Va. (WDVM) — 3rd grade Montclair Elementary School teacher Maria Strnisha, began teaching American Sign Language to her students at the beginning of the new year.

Now due to COVID-19, Strnisha has moved her teachings to online, doing sign language videos every Sunday.

The idea came to her when her younger sister decided to learn sign language to make friends with a kid in her class. Knowing that her students are only in 3rd grade, Strnisha is only teaching some basics.

“I’m just trying to provide a little bit of a background,” said Strnisha. “So, if they are ever presented with that opportunity, they have just a little bit of knowledge to be able to carry them through that conversation.”

To watch any of Maria’s sign language videos, head to this site: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkTFvENQxOWNzQkLNDF3ZMA