3 dead in I-95 crash following police pursuit

Update 11:37 a.m.: Police have identified the man killed in the head-on collision Thursday as Kenneth Crosby, 61, of Dumfries. The deceased driver of the Dodge is identified as Stephanie Morton, 46, of Richmond and her passenger was identified as Tia Porter, 26, of Richmond.

Police said a 23-year-old woman was injured in the third vehicle that struck the Dodge, and a 37-year-old man and two children were in the fourth vehicle involved.

An investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Three people died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 near Dale City Thursday afternoon, Virginia State Police say.

The incident began with a police pursuit in Spotsylvania County around 4:30 p.m., police say, where a Dodge Avenger was traveling at high speed on I-95 north. The Dodge refused to stop for police, and the pursuit was called off due to high traffic, police say.

Police tried to intercept the Dodge further north on the highway, where the pursuit resumed. Police say the still-speeding car broke through three barriers into E-Z Pass Express lanes, which were southbound at the time. Police say the trooper in pursuit did not follow the Dodge into the southbound lanes.

The Dodge made a head-on collision with a Ford pickup truck traveling south, forcing the truck over a guardrail. Two more southbound vehicles hit the Dodge, causing the Dodge to catch fire, police say.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge, two women, died at the scene. The passenger of the Dodge was ejected from the vehicle, police say. The driver of the pickup truck, a man, also died at the scene.

Police say the driver of the third vehicle was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries, and the occupants of the fourth vehicle were treated for minor injuries

The identities of those killed in the crash have not been released. An investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.