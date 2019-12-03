2020, Frederick, Md will celebrate 275 years

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — 2020 is less than a month away, and some big things are happening next year, at least in Frederick, Maryland it is.

2020 will mark the 275th anniversary of the city, and officials plan to celebrate in a big way. The city has seen so many changes in the past decade alone let alone the past century. Yet, the ups and downs has only created a more colorful and vibrant city.

To commemorate the year, the city has partnered with various organizations such as Visit Frederick and Frederick County Public Schools, to name a few, for various events.

Mayor O’Connor says this celebration will focus on “where we’ve been, where we are, and the future ahead”.

“What this kind of anniversary represents is an opportunity to celebrate how much we’ve changed, how much we’ve become a more diverse community,” said Mayor O’Connor. “How much we have become a much more progressive, forward thinking, innovative community, while at the same time retaining a lot of what has got us to this place.”

The mayor says this anniversary will be the perfect way to celebrate blending the old with the new. A story the whole community can be proud of.

“These kinds of celebrations, I think are really important for us to really be able to bring together, all of the things that make us really unique and everything that has gotten us to where we are.”, said O’Connor.