Local moms weigh in on how to keep their babies safe for Baby Safety Awareness Month

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– The month of September is Baby Safety Awareness Month. The entire month is geared at informing the public about what to do to keep babies safe.

Dara Gamby is a loving mom to her 7-month-old son Dax. She says baby safety is very important.

“I do everything I can to keep him safe. I make sure there’s nothing in the crib with him when he’s sleeping. I don’t let any chains close to him,” said Gamby.

Gamby is not alone, as parents all across the country are working to keep their babies safe. Every year babies die as a result of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, also known as SIDS. According to data from the CDC, SIDS rates have declined over the years in the U.S. In 1990, there were just over 130 deaths per 100,000 live births. In 2017 there were just over 35 deaths per 100,000 live births.

“One of the most important things to prevent things is to prevent SIDS is not to have a blanket in her basinet or her crib,” Said Barb Vomend, a mom of a 9-week-old daughter named Esther.

Vomend says in addition to making sure nothing in the crib is near Esther, she even watches her driving while her baby is in the car.

“I’ve become a lot more, even during pregnancy towards the end, I’ve become a very very safe driver. I was always safe before, but now I’m pretty paranoid about everything,” said Vomend.

Aimee Rutt is a new mom of a 5-week-old baby named Michael. She says as a new mom, she’s very cautious about what she posts on social media.

“We like to keep where we live kind of under wraps, if we take Michael out anywhere we don’t make a big mention of it,” said Rutt.

For more information visit this website: https://www.radlawfirm.com/baby-safety-awareness-month-avoid-these-car-seat-mistakes/