Local hospital systems now conducting COVID-19 testing within own laboratories

Trivergent Health Alliance laboratories, which supports Meritus Health and Frederick Health, is able to conduct testing within one day

FREDERICK, MD (WDVM) — At the end of of March, Frederick Health was experiencing a backlog of 600 COVID-19 tests to third-party laboratory, Quest Diagnostics.

Officials say it would take more than a week to get those results back. Meritus Health in Washington County was also experiencing similar backlogs.

“They were quickly overwhelmed, rightly so,” said Bruce Williams, corporate director for laboratory services at Trivergent Health Alliance.

That’s when Williams says Trivergent, which formed nearly six years ago to support both Meritus and Frederick Health, began to work on obtaining the substances needed to perform testing right within their own labs.

By the first week in April, they’d begun.

“In the past couple weeks, we essentially went from being able to do zero tests per day, to about 400 tests per day,” Williams said.

The Trivergent laboratory handles COVID-19 samples from both hospital systems.

On Wednesday, the laboratory performed 320 COVID-19 tests, their largest day of testing yet.

And health officials say those tests are being done quickly.

“We’ve gone from 10, 12,14-day turnaround times down to less than 24 hours on all the testing,” explained President and CEO of Frederick Health, Tom Kleinhanzel.

In a statement, Meritus health officials say “having test results handled through our own lab with results back in a day is an important and necessary step to be able to best take care of our community during this pandemic.”

According to Williams, Meritus Health has submitted over 2,100 tests. Frederick Health has performed about 2,000 test and 1,500 of those samples were performed at the drive-thru testing site.

Getting those results back in just a day has created a more effective and safe sequence of care at Frederick Health.

“By dramatically reducing the turnaround time for the test, we can move patients through the system faster. So it helped us eliminate a bottleneck,” Kleinhanzel explained.

When doctors and nurses at the hospital are presented with a patient, they must assume that patient is positive with coronavirus to limit the spread of the infection. Kleinhanzel says that means medical staff must use PPE as they await test results.

“It was requiring us to use excessive and extra personal protective equipment that’s in rare supply right now and take additional measures to make sure staff is safe and other patients are safe,” Kleinhanzel said.

He adds that now as results are coming back within 24 hours, staff can “move patients more expeditiously.”

“It’s been not just a good thing by way of shortening time, it’s been a great thing for patient care,” said Kleinhanzel.

On Wednesday, officials say the Trivergent laboratory had only four tests pending.