Local group pays tribute to late Nobel Prize winner, Toni Morrison

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM)– Liberated Muse Arts Group hosted the event Wednesday at the Beatley Central Library in Alexandria.

The group centers on the creative and social justice work of black women. This event was a way to honor Morrison through spoken word, art, and music.

Organizers say that this is a way to keep Morrison’s legacy alive.

“She is not only, I think, an iconic writer but also such a great thinker. And so we wanted to really give tribute by presenting her work in a format where we also able to honor her with our original pieces of spoken word and music,” said Khadijah Ali-Coleman.

Some people enjoy Morrison’s work not only for its message but also its accessibility.

“I can understand her. I don’t have to think really hard about what she’s writing about. And being a black woman I can relate to them all,” said attendee, Stephanie Mcneil Calhoun

Ali-Coleman says that Morrison’s work is a call of self-reflection as a nation.

“Each decade she really explored different themes that have been consistent in our country’s history but also address things that often times we are not comfortable discussing within our society,” said Ali-Coleman.

The tribute focused on the need to remember those who came before.

“Keep’em alive. Keep the people who have gone before us alive and this is one way,” said Calhoun.

Liberated Muse says they will continue to keep the memory of those who helped create social change alive through their work.

To learn more about Liberated Muse visit their website.