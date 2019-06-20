Local foundation kicks off campaign to raise $20 million

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)–Following the results of the 2018 Frederick County Human Needs Assessment, an organization is launching a campaign to raise funds to address key issues in the county.

The Community Foundation of Frederick County is kicking off the Frederick County Forever campaign with the goal of raising $20 million for an endowment fund. According to the report, the top three issues in Frederick County revolve around the growing aging population, families with children and substance abuse.

“We don’t know what those needs are going to be in 10 years when we update our needs assessment,” said Betsy Day, president and CEO of The Community Foundation of Frederick County. “So keeping that in mind, we want to be flexible, we want to be nimble, we want to be able to use our good discretion as well as our track record for making impactful grants that benefit all of Frederick County.”

The Community Foundation of Frederick County has been providing grants and scholarships to Frederick County resident for almost 33 years.

