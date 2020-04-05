Local food pantry sees decrease in business

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM)–Despite an increase in unemployment due to COVID-19, a local food pantry in Berkeley County says they’ve seen a decrease in people coming to get food.

Loaves and Fishes food pantry says they are fully stocked with food and are ready to serve the public. The food pantry has taken safety measures from the CDC and the state, closing its waiting room to the public and serving people using car-side service.

They are not sure why there has been a decrease in people coming to their location, but they want people to know that they are still open during this difficult time.

“We don’t want them to think of it as charity. This is something that they need because of a situation that we’re all facing and we’re there to help,” said Beverly VanMetre, President of the Loaves and Fishes food pantry.

The pantry is for anyone in the Berkeley County area and also helps with financial need and getting medication.