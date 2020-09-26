Local farm launches drive-through hayride, market

CENTREVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — The weather is getting colder and the leaves are changing, a telltale sign that fall is here. But one thing is noticeably different this year — COVD-19.

“COVID has changed everything. Normally we have a huge festival with slides and people climbing on stuff,” said Lucas Cox, Co-farmer-in-chief at Cox Farms.

But refusing to let the virus ruin their fun, the Cox family launched a Drive-through hayride and market, where families can enjoy the attraction without ever leaving their car.

“They drive through our hayride, as opposed to going on the hayride with a lot of other people,” said Cox. “It’s our classic hayride, so there’s aliens out there, there’s witches.”

There are also photo op stations, decorated with cornstalks and pumpkins so that families can continue on the tradition of their yearly photo.

Customers are also able to access the drive-through market by placing their order online, then driving up to a station where the items purchased are handed to them.

“We’re trying to give some joy this fall. That’s our main goal in life — to give joy in the fall.” Lucas Cox

The drive-through market and hayride will run until Nov. 2nd.