Local doctors recommend getting the flu shot earlier during flu season

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Flu season has arrived. The season goes from October all the way to early spring and it tends to peak around January or February. Dr. Mutsa Nyakabau, a pediatrician, says you shouldn’t wait until the wintertime to get the flu shot.

“A lot of the suggestions recommend waiting to the end of October so that immunity obtained, so when flu season arrives, you have those protection already circulating through your body and your best protected to spread and propagation of the flu virus,” said Dr. Nyakabau.

And having influenza can be deadly. The CDC reports last winter nearly 80,000 people died from the flu. Dr. Nyakabau says even with the flu shot, there’s no 100 percent guarantee you won’t get the flu, but it decreases the likelihood.

“What we want to do is to ensure that if you encounter the virus, the chances of you contracting the disease. And if you contract the disease, the chance the disease are decreased,” said Dr. Nyakabau.

A couple of people say they’re in favor of getting the flu shot.

“I think the flu shot is important you know, especially when you start in school, you need that,” said Godfred Amoqundos, a Frederick resident.

“I think for me being a common person, I think flu shots are good because it helps out people, especially with their doctor bills and all. That way if you go get a flu shot, you won’t make other people sick around you,” said James Shields, a Hagerstown resident.

Sometimes when people get the flu shot, they made have side effects and even feel sick. Dr. Nyakabau says the flu shot introduces the body to something foreign, which may sound scary for some people, but he says it actually a good thing.

“What you’re doing is teaching the body to identify that foreign thing, so when it sees it again in a more harmful form or in a more aggressive form. It reacts to it a lot faster,” said Dr. Nyakabau.