Local doctor and fitness expert give advice on how to combat insomnia

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– If you’re having trouble going to sleep at night, you’re not alone.

“The numbers show that there are 50 to 70 million people in the United States that suffer insomnia, which is alarming the newest studies, so yeah we have a lot of patients have that,” said Dr. Michelle Walker, Medical Director of Family Healthcare of Hagerstown.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine estimates 1/3 of all Americans have symptoms of insomnia. Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows 100,000 car crashes every year are attributed to drowsy driving. Doctors at Family Healthcare of Hagerstown also say having insomnia can put a person’s health at risk.

“The recent study actually showed that puts them more at risk for cardiovascular disease, heart attack, stroke,” said Dr. Walker

Dr. Walker says they stress the importance of sleep hygiene and stress management to combat insomnia.

“A lot of times people will do relaxation techniques. They can learn breathing-meditation techniques, those things seems to help,” said Dr. Walker

Chad Smith, a local fitness expert, says he’s worked with clients who have had trouble going to sleep at night. His message for them is simple: exercise.

“My general rule is don’t go to bed without breaking a sweat that day,” said Smith, owner of Fitness Revolution

Smith adds to make sure you monitor your level of tiredness when you go to bed.

“If you have trouble getting to sleep after you work out, then you know back it off some and train a little earlier, but most folks because of the drop in temperature after you workout tend to get better sleep after they train. That’s the main thing is to monitor those habits and what they produce,” said Smith.