Local distilleries and Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection team up for a green cause

Locals brought in old or burnt out light bulbs and were able to trade them in for new, more environmentally-friendly LED light bulbs.

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — When you think of “going green,” a distillery or a liquor store might not be the first thing that comes to mind.

A recent partnership between a local distillery and the Montgomery county Department of Environmental Protection is giving residents a chance to go green.

The partnership with Miscellaneous Distillery kicked off it’s LEDs and Libations event Friday night at a county-run liquor store in Germantown.

The distillery prides itself on being environmentally-conscious.

“Incandescent light bulbs are actually producing heat first and then light, that’s why they get so hot. 95 percent of the energy goes to producing heat, only 5 percent goes to producing light. LEDs aren’t going to produce heat, they’re only going to produce light right away. So, they’re more energy efficient, which means they are costing less money for residents in their homes,” said Larissa Johnson of the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection.

You can learn more about the partnership and see future event dates here.