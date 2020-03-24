Local couple uses hobbies to benefit Eastern Panhandle

"If everybody does something small, we can all work collectively to slow this thing down."

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM)– Hedgesville dynamic duo Daniel and Betty Boyce decided to use their quarantine time and hobbies for the greater good.

“Thanks to some of my neighbors that I didn’t know existed here until recently, after putting my story on Facebook about what I’m doing to help, a few people asked how to reach out and how to help me by donating equipment,” said Daniel Boyce.

The Boyce’s are 3-D printing face shield bands and sewing cotton face masks to donate around the community. Two Facebook pages went viral over the weekend, the Eastern Panhandle Fabric Face Mask Makers and 3-D Printed Face Shields Against Coronavirus. With the need in such high demand, the Boyce’s are hoping to get further assistance.

“At this moment, most hospitals aren’t accepting equipment outside of their approved vendor list but I’m getting a hint from just about every one of them that it might change,” said Daniel Boyce. “If that does change, we are prepared and ready to help.”

With nearly 100 masks and shields made, The Boyce’s goal is to help ensure the safety of the essential personnel.

“It gives you that sense of purpose that you are helping those that have to be out,” said Betty Boyce. “It puts you in a better mindset of what you can be doing even if you’re stuck at home, you don’t have to go out to be able to help with this and you can make a difference.”

For ways to get involved, visit the Facebook pages Eastern Panhandle Fabric Face Mask Makers and 3-D Printed Face Shields Against Coronavirus.

“If we all do something to help, we can all stop the spread of Covid-19, that’s the big thing right now is if everybody does something small, we can all work collectively to slow this thing down,” said Betty Boyce.