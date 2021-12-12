Local coffee shops compete in Peppermint Mocha competition

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) – National Landing BID hosted its first-ever Peppermint Mocha competition.

Local coffee shops in the Arlington area, including Origin coffee, Commonwealth Joe Coffee Roasters, and the Freshman coffee shop, competed for a chance to win the title of having the best peppermint mocha coffee.

The public had the opportunity to sample drinks from each competing coffee shop and vote for their favorite one.

National Landing BID hosted the free event for the community.

“Tis the season to be in National Landing. We are so excited to be down here today and celebrating out first what we hope to be many peppermint mocha competitions,” said Ashley Forrester, Vice President of Communications and Marketing, National Landing.

The competition concluded with a tie with equal votes for the Freshman coffee shop and Commonwealth Joe Coffee Roasters.

For more information on upcoming events visit, nationallanding.org.