Local church buys vacant movie theatre

"We love Jesus, we love people, and we're so excited to expand."

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — A local Shepherdstown church recently bought the former Martinsburg Regal Cinemas for $3 million.

Crossroads Church, also known as XR, bought the 32-thousand square foot theatre that will seat 1,400 people. Crossroads has been in the area since 2015, and has increased their congregation from 250 people to 1,500 people who attend regularly.

“We’re so excited for the opportunity to be more local,” said Director of Connect Groups Sarah Panek. “We’re just coming off our REACH week where we served several hundred hours of community service. We love Jesus, we love people and we want to see people reach their God-given purpose in their life. We believe that happens in the context of relationships.”

No date for renovations to the theatre has been announced.

