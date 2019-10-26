Local chefs compete for a good cause

"The ingredients were originally from grocery stores. The packaging might be past date on the package, but it's still perfectly good to eat," said Cheryl Kollin, a director with Manna.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) – The No Waste, Big Taste cooking competition was full of flavor and fun– but it also had a twist. Local chefs used ingredients that would have been thrown away, had they not been rescued by the Manna Food Center.

“The ingredients were originally from grocery stores. The packaging might be past date on the package, but it’s still perfectly good to eat,” said Cheryl Kollin, a director with Manna.

The center says the “sell-by” or “best-by” date on most foods is a reflection of peak freshness or quality, not food safety.

“if it’s one or two days past the best-by date, I can still turn it into tasty recipes,” said Jackie DeCarlo, Manna’s CEO.

The competition raised awareness for Manna’s Community Food Rescue program. It works to fight food insecurity and minimize food waste in Montgomery County.

“Any surplus or unsold food from any food donor business, it could be a caterer, restaurant, farm, or farmers market, does not go into the landfill. It’s redirected to organizations who feed people who are food insecure,” said Kollin.