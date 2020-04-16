Local businesses step up to launch campaigns supporting restaurants and breweries

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Two Frederick businesses are collaborating in an effort to raise money for local restaurants and breweries.

Frederick County is home to more than a dozen breweries and even more restaurants. It’s these businesses that are among those closing their doors completely or carrying on partially through the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We have to keep them open,” Sue Hough said, “I love to eat out. I want to be able to go back to eat at my favorite places.”

Hough is the creative director for Octavo Designs, located in downtown Frederick. She decided to put her graphic design skills to work, and alongside a copywriter, created a series of three t-shirts for the Nom for Good Campaign.

“I think the fun part is, I didn’t want to just ask for money so that’s why I thought the idea of t-shirts would be fun,” Hough explained, “That you would get something for your donation and then for you to wear it out and be proud that you donated.”

When purchasing a $25 t-shirt, donors can choose which restaurant their money will go to.

Hough says 115 shirts have already been purchased and donations have been designated to more than 30 different restaurants throughout the county including Chaps Pit Beef, Monocacy Crossing Restaurant, and Hippy Chick Hummus.

But the campaign doesn’t end there.

Hough explains that host of UnCapped Podcast, Chris Sands, reached out to extend the campaign to local breweries.

Sands says he wanted to help out the craft beverage community and turned to Hough for her design work skills.

Through this collaboration, the Cheers for Charity campaign was launched with a series of designed glassware.

And downtown Frederick’s Idiom Brewing also stepped up to help funding efforts.

Idiom is part of a world-wide campaign of breweries creating an open-source recipe by New York City-based Other Half Brewing, for a beer named All Together.

“We actually brewed that beer two weeks ago, that beer is in the tank right behind me and that beer will be released April 27th,” explained owner of Idiom Brewing, Mike Clements.

50 percent of the proceeds from the All Together beer sale will go into the Cheers for Charity Campaign; collaborative glassware will also be sold with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting the campaign.

“This is a pretty tight-knit community and we want to make sure that everyone survives at the end of this. Anything we can do to help that end game, that’s what we’ll do,” Clements said.

For more information on the campaigns, visit https://www.8vodesigns.com/nom-for-goo

For more information on Idiom Brewing, visit https://www.idiombrewing.com/