Local band “Swerves” staying positive amidst canceling gigs

"People can come out of this even stronger than before."

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)– With restaurants and bars closed in Maryland, local bands are feeling the heat and having to postpone their tours.

One of Frederick’s favorite bands “Swerves” has been up and rising over the past year but has lost several upcoming gigs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the band is looking positively, hoping to use their spare time to work on improving songs, produce more songs and be ready to get back on the stage when the crisis is over.

“When it’s all said and done, everyone is going to get right back on the ball I believe, so as much as it’s affecting everybody, at least everybody is together and on the same page,” said Swerves Band Member Josh McMullen.

“With the amount of time everyone has now, now is the perfect time to pick up a trade,” said Swerves Band Member Dan Macon. “If your toilet breaks, then learn how to fix it and you may possibly open the door to something like plumbing. People need to come out of this stronger than before.”

Swerves normally performs in the DC, Baltimore and Frederick region and when the coronavirus crisis is over, they will re-post their gig schedule on their social media pages.