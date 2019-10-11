LIVE BLOG: Gold defeats Blue in WVU hoops’s Gold-Blue Debut

2ND HALF:

FINAL: Gold takes the W, 67-54.

3:12: Gold has held their lead into the homestretch, still led by Osobuoihen and Sherman. Logan Routt has come up big on the defensive end, most recently stuffing Derek Culver at the rim.

With 10 minutes to go, Gold holds a 12-point advantage over Blue. Taz Sherman has been big for the leaders, chipping in 15 points in the first half. pic.twitter.com/7xYgvUfDLk — WV Illustrated (@wvillustrated) October 12, 2019

14:51: A sloppy start to the half keeps Gold in front, but the scoreline now sits at 51-41.

1ST HALF:

Derek Culver (12 points) leads the way for Blue, while Taz Sherman’s jumper has added 15 points for Gold. Other scorers: Logan Routt (Gold, 10) Jermain Haley (Gold, 9) and Emmitt Matthews (Blue, 8)

END 1H: Gold holds the lead, 47-35. Scoring has really been spread around, with many of the newcomers — namely Tshiebwe, Taz Sherman, and Gabe Osobuoihen — making an impact.

Bob Huggins got the Gold-Blue Debut tipped off with a speech: “Let’s fill this place 18 times, and let’s go win a championship.” pic.twitter.com/PHuZg9j7ZS — WV Illustrated (@wvillustrated) October 11, 2019

Timeout, 8:57: Blue now has the lead 21-20. Stats aren’t being provided, but

11:03: Sean McNeil ties it up at 14 with a 3-pointer, but Routt runs the floor and takes the lead back for Gold. 16-14.

12:40: Oscar Tshiebwe makes his first impression with a steal and a high-flying dunk off the fast break. Gold still leads, 14-11.

Now 4 minutes in, Gold leads Blue 10-5. Scoring has been spread around, with Logan Routt, Taz Sherman, Gabe Osobuoihen, and Jermaine Haley scoring for Gold and Derek Culver and Emmitt Matthews for Blue.

Gold has won the tip, and we are off for the 2019 Gold-Blue Debut.

Here are your lineups for tonight’s Gold-Blue Debut ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/swelgr3b6Q — WV Illustrated (@wvillustrated) October 11, 2019

Action is about to get underway at the WVU Coliseum for tonight’s Gold-Blue Debut. Stay tuned for live updates!