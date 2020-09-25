WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Nearly 400 schools around the country have been announced as National Blue Ribbon Schools.
The award affirms the hard work of educators, families, and communities especially now during a pandemic.
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA:
- KIPP DC Lead Academy
421 P Street NW
Washington, DC 20001-2417
District: KIPP DC
- Maury Elementary School
1250 Constitution Avenue NE
Washington, DC 20002-6469
District: Of Columbia Public Schools
- Oyster-Adams Bilingual School
2801 Calvert Street, NW
Washington, DC 20008-2666
District: DC Public Schools
MARYLAND:
- Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School (Non-Public)
1901 East Jefferson Street
Rockville, MD 20852-4029
- Lucy V. Barnsley Elementary School
14516 Nadine Drive
Rockville, MD 20853-2363
District: Montgomery County Public Schools
- Our Lady Of Mercy School (Non-Public)
9222 Kentsdale Drive
Potomac, MD 20854-4529
District: Archdiocese of Washington
- Saint Peter’s School (Non-Public)
2900 Olney Sandy Spring Road
Olney, MD 20832-1520
District: Archdiocese of Washington
- Cash Valley Elementary School
10601 Cash Valley Road NW
LaVale, MD 21502-6044
District: Allegany County Public Schools
VIRGINIA:
- Fairhill Elementary School
3001 Chichester Lane
Fairfax, VA 22031-2113
District: Fairfax County Public Schools
- Poplar Tree Elementary School
13440 Melville Lane
Chantilly, VA 20151-2463
District: Fairfax County Public Schools
- Saint James Catholic School (Non-Public)
830 W Broad Street
Falls Church, VA 22046-3106
District: Diocese of Arlington Catholic Schools
An awards ceremony will be held virtually in November.
For more information, click here.
- List of National Blue Ribbon School released
- HHS secretary touts Trump’s health care plan while Democrats say there’s nothing in it
- Virginia Cooperative Extension to offer water testing
- Local farm searches for runaway emu
- ‘Ruth Bader Ginsburg changed our country and the world’
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App