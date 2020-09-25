List of National Blue Ribbon School released

An awards ceremony will be held virtually in November

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Nearly 400 schools around the country have been announced as National Blue Ribbon Schools.

The award affirms the hard work of educators, families, and communities especially now during a pandemic.

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA:

  • KIPP DC Lead Academy
    421 P Street NW
    Washington, DC 20001-2417
    District: KIPP DC
  • Maury Elementary School
    1250 Constitution Avenue NE
    Washington, DC 20002-6469
    District: Of Columbia Public Schools
  • Oyster-Adams Bilingual School
    2801 Calvert Street, NW
    Washington, DC 20008-2666
    District: DC Public Schools

MARYLAND:

  • Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School (Non-Public)
    1901 East Jefferson Street
    Rockville, MD 20852-4029
  • Lucy V. Barnsley Elementary School
    14516 Nadine Drive
    Rockville, MD 20853-2363
    District: Montgomery County Public Schools
  • Our Lady Of Mercy School (Non-Public)
    9222 Kentsdale Drive
    Potomac, MD 20854-4529
    District: Archdiocese of Washington
  • Saint Peter’s School (Non-Public)
    2900 Olney Sandy Spring Road
    Olney, MD 20832-1520
    District: Archdiocese of Washington
  • Cash Valley Elementary School
    10601 Cash Valley Road NW
    LaVale, MD 21502-6044
    District: Allegany County Public Schools

VIRGINIA:

  • Fairhill Elementary School
    3001 Chichester Lane
    Fairfax, VA 22031-2113
    District: Fairfax County Public Schools
  • Poplar Tree Elementary School
    13440 Melville Lane
    Chantilly, VA 20151-2463
    District: Fairfax County Public Schools
  • Saint James Catholic School (Non-Public)
    830 W Broad Street
    Falls Church, VA 22046-3106
    District: Diocese of Arlington Catholic Schools

An awards ceremony will be held virtually in November.

