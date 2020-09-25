List of National Blue Ribbon School released

An awards ceremony will be held virtually in November

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Nearly 400 schools around the country have been announced as National Blue Ribbon Schools.

The award affirms the hard work of educators, families, and communities especially now during a pandemic.

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA:

KIPP DC Lead Academy

421 P Street NW

Washington, DC 20001-2417

District: KIPP DC

421 P Street NW Washington, DC 20001-2417 District: KIPP DC Maury Elementary School

1250 Constitution Avenue NE

Washington, DC 20002-6469

District: Of Columbia Public Schools

1250 Constitution Avenue NE Washington, DC 20002-6469 District: Of Columbia Public Schools Oyster-Adams Bilingual School

2801 Calvert Street, NW

Washington, DC 20008-2666

District: DC Public Schools

MARYLAND:

Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School (Non-Public)

1901 East Jefferson Street

Rockville, MD 20852-4029

1901 East Jefferson Street Rockville, MD 20852-4029 Lucy V. Barnsley Elementary School

14516 Nadine Drive

Rockville, MD 20853-2363

District: Montgomery County Public Schools

14516 Nadine Drive Rockville, MD 20853-2363 District: Montgomery County Public Schools Our Lady Of Mercy School (Non-Public)

9222 Kentsdale Drive

Potomac, MD 20854-4529

District: Archdiocese of Washington

9222 Kentsdale Drive Potomac, MD 20854-4529 District: Archdiocese of Washington Saint Peter’s School (Non-Public)

2900 Olney Sandy Spring Road

Olney, MD 20832-1520

District: Archdiocese of Washington

2900 Olney Sandy Spring Road Olney, MD 20832-1520 District: Archdiocese of Washington Cash Valley Elementary School

10601 Cash Valley Road NW

LaVale, MD 21502-6044

District: Allegany County Public Schools

VIRGINIA:

Fairhill Elementary School

3001 Chichester Lane

Fairfax, VA 22031-2113

District: Fairfax County Public Schools

3001 Chichester Lane Fairfax, VA 22031-2113 District: Fairfax County Public Schools Poplar Tree Elementary School

13440 Melville Lane

Chantilly, VA 20151-2463

District: Fairfax County Public Schools

13440 Melville Lane Chantilly, VA 20151-2463 District: Fairfax County Public Schools Saint James Catholic School (Non-Public)

830 W Broad Street

Falls Church, VA 22046-3106

District: Diocese of Arlington Catholic Schools

An awards ceremony will be held virtually in November.

For more information, click here.