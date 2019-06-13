Linkages to Learning ceremony recognizes outstanding citizens

Sharon Friedman, one of the winners, says today is not about the award but helping students achieve academic success

***Sharon Friedman was a winner but not of the 2,000 only the IKE LEGGETT. Catherine Ramos won the 2,000 dollars.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM)–In an auditorium full of people, the program Linkages to Learning celebrates those who have worked hard to cultivate the minds of students.



Sharon Friedman is the recipient of the IKE LEGGETT award. But she doesn’t try to take credit. “It’s a program that belongs to the county government, ” says Sharon Friedman,” to local nonprofit organizations and certainly to families.”

She says she’s one of the people who helped start Linkages to Learning years ago and believes in what it stands for. “It was the importance of having support services for families to support academic achievement,” Friedman adds.

Friedman says this program has grown from one school 26 years ago to now reaching 29 school communities. “I’m very very excited to see that kind of expansion,” she says.

“The bottom line is that so many more children and families are being helped by the presence of linkages to learning at their school, ” Friedman concludes before rushing off to receive her award.

Linkages to Learning says they hope this recognition ceremony inspires others to give back to the community, be it the students or their families.