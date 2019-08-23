Lightning strike causes Clarksburg house fire

Everyone made it out and the residents were able to call 911 an give an account of what happened.

CLARKSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Lightning strikes across Montgomery County caused several house fires on Thursday evening, including one in Clarksburg.

Dozens of first-responders arrived at the scene just before 8 p.m. A family of four is displaced from their home on Lynwood Farm Court, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Officials. The damage to the home is estimated to be around $50,000. Everyone made it out and the residents were able to call 911 an give an account of what happened.

“When firefighters arrived on the scene, they had fire showing from the roof area. The 911 caller did indicate that the fire was up high, which was indicative of a lightning strike, and of course, that’s what it was. The residents were home, they did have a plan to get out, they knew what happened right away, they were able to call 911 right away,” said Pete Piringer, public information officer for MCFRS.

Officials added that the home was new and that the family had recently moved into it.