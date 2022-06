Air travelers entering the U.S. from abroad will no longer need to show proof of a negative COVID test to board their plane

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — One of the most stressful parts of traveling internationally during the pandemic is about to end.

Starting Sunday, June 12, passengers flying to the United States from abroad will no longer be required to take a coronavirus test — and receive a negative result — to enter the country. WDVM’s Joseph Olmo reports.