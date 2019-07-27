Leitersburg Volunteer Fire Company holds annual Public Safety Event

(HAGERSTOWN, Md) WDVM – This Saturday, the Leitersburg Volunteer Fire Department Company opened their door to community for their sixth annual safety day event.

The community event took place at Leitersburg Ruritan park. The volunteer fire company, along with EMT and police officers , gave families a firsthand look at the fire station. Organizers also allowed the public to see their state-of-the-art ambulances and fire apparatus, including fire truck and mobile command center truck. Kids are also given their opportunity to spray fire hose.

The Public is also reminded to never leave pets or animals in the car alone. As the picture shown below, there is a significant temperature difference between the interior and exterior of a car. If children and pets are left alone, it could be fatal.