Legislative audit reveals problems in administration of West Virginia jobless claims

A legislative audit has identified administrative problems with the West Virginia jobless benefits system. Delegate Larry D. Kump (R – Berkeley, Morgan) wants the governor to intervene.

FALLING WATERS, W.Va. (WDVM) — With the jobless rate spiking because of the pandemic, now is not the most convenient time for the West Virginia unemployment program to encounter management problems.

A just-released report from the state’s legislative auditor has identified administrative challenges in processing claims. The report was prepared in coordination with the U.S. Department of Labor and says misclassifying eligible claims have led to non-collection of unemployment insurance. A member of the House of Delegates from the eastern panhandle wants the audit recommendations implemented immediately.

“I think that the legislature will most likely agree with the legislative auditor and ask for the governor to take action to remedy the problems with the unemployment office,” says Delegate Larry D. Kump (R – Berkeley, Morgan Counties). “But the governor shouldn’t wait. The governor should take action now.”

The audit calls for a penalty to be imposed on employers who do not submit accurate data on workers eligible for benefits but are no longer on the payroll.