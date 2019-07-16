Legendary track coach Don Boyer passes away at the age of 75

MIDDLETOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Sharon Boyer says when she met her husband, Don Boyer, he was a passionate track runner who had a lot of success at the University of Maryland.

“He was on some really good teams in the early 60’s. They won, if I’m quoting correctly, 19 out of 22 ACC titles during that time,” said Sharon Boyer.

After he graduated from College Park, he became a cross country and track coach. He spent time at Frederick High and Thomas Johnson High School before ultimately coming to Middletown High School. He coached for nearly 50 years. Some of his former athletes ended up coaching alongside Coach Boyer, and say he will not be forgotten.

“Track and field won’t be known without mentioning Don Boyer as well,” said Dale Drum, who ran for and coached alongside Coach Boyer.

“These past couple of years, we used to, even though he wasn’t coaching, used to go over and visit and hang out and I think we became closer as friends and stuff like that,” said Tom Stevens, who ran for and coached alongside Coach Boyer.

For Coach Boyer, his impact on the track field extended down to his family. Not only did Sharon, his wife, coach alongside him, but his children got involved in the sport as well.

“There’s three things that were important to my dad: track, his family and his track family. That encompassed his own world,” said Donna Gravett, Coach Boyer’s daughter.

“He really put a drive in people that they didn’t recognize were there and allowed them to achieve things they didn’t think were able to do,” said Monte Boyer, Coach Boyer’s son.

Coach Boyer for the last few years of his life battled Lewy body dementia and kept on fighting all the way until the end.

“He ran his final race like a champion and finished strong, did well,” said Sharon Boyer.