Leesburg police officer retires after 30 years of public service

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — One Leesburg police officer has retired after a lifetime of public service to the community. Officer Michael Buracker spent 30 years with the Leesburg Police Department. He began his service in July of 1987, starting in a role in the Department of Public Works.

During his time at the police department, he served in a number of roles, ranging from supervisor, detective and school resource officer. Officer Buracker received a variety of awards during his career, such as a lifesaving award and certificate of valor.

His colleagues say his kindness and willingness to help other will be missed the most. “When I got out of the academy back in 2008-2009, I was assigned to a field training officer on officer Buracker’s shift,” said Officer Michael Drogin, Public Information Officer for the Leesburg Police Department. “Mike took me in his car his first night and showed me all of Leesburg, let me ask any questions that I had.”

Buracker’s last day will be Jan. 1st.