Leesburg Police Department searching for assault suspect

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The Leesburg Police Department is investigating an assault that took place on June 20 around 10:15 p.m.

The victim was reportedly walking in the area of building 16 at the Manor East Apartments on Fort Evans Rd. NE when a man approached her from behind and placed his hand over her mouth.

Police report the woman was able to free herself and scream before the suspect pushed her to the ground and fled on foot.

The victim believes the man is Hispanic, in his thirties, and between 5’5″ and 5’6″ tall with a slim build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the detective on the case, K. Rzewnicki at krzewinick@leesburgva.gov or 703-771-4521.