Leesburg Police Department searching for assault suspect

News

The victim believes the man is Hispanic, in his thirties, and between 5'5" and 5'6" tall with a slim build.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The Leesburg Police Department is investigating an assault that took place on June 20 around 10:15 p.m.

The victim was reportedly walking in the area of building 16 at the Manor East Apartments on Fort Evans Rd. NE when a man approached her from behind and placed his hand over her mouth.

Police report the woman was able to free herself and scream before the suspect pushed her to the ground and fled on foot.

The victim believes the man is Hispanic, in his thirties, and between 5’5″ and 5’6″ tall with a slim build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the detective on the case, K. Rzewnicki at krzewinick@leesburgva.gov or 703-771-4521.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.