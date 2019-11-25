Leesburg Police Department raises money for Inova Loudoun cancer patients

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — For three years, the Leesburg Police Department has been giving to Inova Loudoun Hospital in the hairiest way possible: officers who are interested fork over $50 to forgo shaving for the month as part of No Shave November.

All the proceeds head to Inova Loudoun’s Patient Assistance Fund to help patients and their families. Lindsay Wright, director of philanthropy for Inova Loudoun Hospital, says the assistance fund recently gave to a mother who had to quit her job to take care of her teenager full time, who was being treated in Inova Loudoun Hospital’s Pediatric Inpatient Unit.

“Within a couple of days we were able to not only cover her rent but her car payment and her utilities for the next two months so she could focus solely on taking care of her child,” said Wright. The hospital is a nonprofit healthcare provider, which relies on the community’s generosity to care for its patients.

“When you don’t have people just pouring money into the fund it’s up to the officers and their families to bring that money together,” said Master Police Officer Kevin Zodrow. “It’s small but it’s mighty.”

Zodrow brought the No Shave November effort to the Leesburg Police Department in honor of his late mother-in-law, who lost her third battle to cancer in 2013.

Last year, the police department donated $3,000 the hospital. This year, they’re already beating that record, with $3,500 raised.

There’s still one more week to go. “It’s very popular in the military and in law enforcement to have challenge coins,” said Lieutenant Jamie Sanford. “We actually designed a challenge coin around No Shave November that the officers and their family members and their friends have been purchasing and all the proceeds go to our cause as well.”





Donations don’t have to go through the police department; they can be made on the hospital’s website as well.

The officer that raises the most donations is allowed to forgo shaving for the month of December for “bragging rights,” Sanford said.