Leesburg creates new self-guided walking tour amidst town’s growing art collection

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — A new public art tour is available in Leesburg.

The new tour can be found on “Tour Leesburg,” the town’s self-guided walking tour program that can be viewed on a smartphone.

The tour features 11 public art pieces scattered throughout seven different locations in the town. The tour includes images, maps and details of each site, and the app is automatically updated when new pieces are added.

“Once it takes you to the first spot, it will then take you to the next location, and actually offers a guided tour, a map with geotagging so you know where you are, and each tour take up to an hour,” said Leah Kosin, Assistant Public Information Officer for the town of Leesburg.

The app was introduced in August 2017 and orginially had two historic tours. The new tour comes after the installment of the new sculptures in Raflo Park.

The hope is that people will walk to see these art pieces and learn more about the town’s art on display. You can view more information on these tours here.