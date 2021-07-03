Leesburg celebrates new bus shelter, bus stop signage

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County Transit users may notice some differences at bus stops around Leesburg.

On Wednesday, a new bus shelter was unveiled at the corner of Edwards Ferry Rd. and Heritage Way.

In addition to the shelter, brand new signage at 105 Loudoun County Transit bus stops was installed throughout the town. The project also included the construction of a sidewalk to provide a safe walking route from the bus stop to county offices.

The goal of the nearly $130,000 project is to increase rider usage and the convenience for current users.

Betsy Arnett, the spokesperson for the Town of Leesburg, says they are looking into expanding and renovating more of the stops in the near future.



“We’ve identified other locations, other bus stops in town that would benefit from having bus shelters. We’re trying to make the bus system more user-friendly, easier for folks to use, better signage so they know where the bus stop is and where it goes,” said Arnett.

Approximately 29% of the funding for the new signage and shelter was funded by the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) through the county.