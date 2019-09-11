Lee District announces project to prevent flooding

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Severe flooding has been a major issue in the Hayfield Farm Community in Fairfax County’s Lee district. The county announced its newest effort to prevent flooding Tuesday with a new road pipe conveyance project.

The project has been in the works for more than 30 years and now has broken ground. The new pipe system, created to prevent flooding, extends from Telegraph Road and Hayfield Road all the way to the Hayfield Farm Swim Club where the announcement was made.

“What we were able to do is pull together a county project that installs a new pipe system and conveyance system to get that stormwater out of people’s yards and properly disposed of so that we don’t have the flooding we’ve had in the past,” said Jeff McKay, the supervisor of Fairfax County’s Lee District Board of Supervisors. “It’s a major major achievement.”

The project also aims to protect Huntley Meadows Park and the surrounding area from possible chronic flooding.