Learning limitations during pandemic don’t deter students of Potomac Valley Audubon program

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Getting kids into the classroom these past few months has been a challenge everywhere. But in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle, that doesn’t mean there aren’t learning opportunities.

The pandemic has limited learning opportunities for kids. But in this quiet, idyllic spot not far from Charles Town — the Cool Spring Preserve – young students get quite an education from their mentors, the Potomac Valley Audubon Society. They gain at least as much as they might in the classroom and have a lot of fun too.



“We bring these kids to nature learning outdoors,” says Amy Moore, with the Potomac Valley Audubon Society.” Nature is the classroom. And we do a lot of science and art and engineering in our programs.”

Helping the Audubon team are volunteers from Americorps, the national program with outreach to communities across the entire U.S. — capitalizing on the abundant natural beauty in this corner of the Mountain State’s eastern panhandle. And respecting Planet Earth is chapter one.



“They’re here to learn how they can treat the environment, how they interact with it, how it interacts with them,” says AmeriCorps volunteer Emily Sperling.

And for the Audubon crew and their Americorps support, there are rewards in teaching. Just ask Abby Freidline.

“One of my favorite things is a lot of the kids who have been here often,” says Freidline, “they are able to recount memories to the other kids. It’s really wonderful.”

According to the Potomac Valley Audubon Society, the real benefit of this program is the connection the kids make to others and nature. And the Audubon programs include pre-school, elementary school, homeschooling, and summer camps.