Leaders of Montgomery County provide an update on COVID19

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– Leaders throughout the county came together to discuss the changes put into place after Governor Larry Hogan announced the first community transmission case of the coronavirus at a press conference he held Thursday afternoon.

“We are entering a new phase of this crisis in our state. We should expect the number of these cases to dramatically and rapidly rise,” said Governor Hogan.

Schools, libraries and recreation centers will be closing, and gatherings of more than 250 people will be prohibited.

“This situation is no doubt altering our normal way of life,” said County Executive Marc Elrich.

According to the world health organization, the coronavirus outbreak is a global pandemic.

“Be smart in terms of your interactions when we put these restrictions in place in terms of group gatherings and those types of things. We’re trying to cut down on the risk of extended expansive community transmission,” said Dr. Travis Gayles.

According to health officials, the overall risk of the virus still remains low and that these actions are put into place to make sure it stays that way.

As of right Thursday evening, there are 12 positive cases in Maryland.