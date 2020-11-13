LCPS announces hybrid return to school dates, needs parents to make decision by Nov. 20

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County Public Schools has announced what next year’s school schedule will look like, giving parents two options to decide if their children will be returning to in-person instruction or continuing distance learning from home.

On October 27, some LCPS K-2 students returned to in-person instruction two days a week, but the remainder of students have continued learning virtually.

During the School Board meeting on Tuesday, supervisors announced students grades 3-5 and seniors at the Academy of Engineering and Technology and the Academy of Science will also return to two-day in-person instruction on December 1, if they selected the hybrid model over the summer.

“Stage three hybrid instruction would be scheduled based on parent choices made in July. We want to be sure that parents understand that the survey in November is for second semester only,” said Assistant Superintendent of Instruction, Dr. Ashley Ellis.

The rest of the school can choose to return starting on January 21, for hybrid in-person and virtual instruction.

Every LCPS family still must make a decision on ParentVUE to go with the hybrid model or remain virtual for the next semester. The online portal is now open for parents and will close on November 20.