Lawsuit challenges candidate’s residency eligibility in House of Delegates election

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — A complaint was filed Tuesday in West Virginia’s state capital that questions the qualifications of Morgan County businessman Ken Reed to challenge incumbent Larry Kump in the June Republican primary.

Reed has previously run for office, but a plaintiff suit alleges the Berkeley Springs address on his candidacy filing is not his principal residence and that he should be disqualified from the ballot.

“We want our elections to be fair, open and accurate,” says Howard Stone, who filed the suit.

The Tuesday proceeding was to determine if there are grounds to take the challenge to Circuit Court.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories