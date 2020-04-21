Lawsuit challenges candidate’s residency eligibility in House of Delegates election

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — A complaint was filed Tuesday in West Virginia’s state capital that questions the qualifications of Morgan County businessman Ken Reed to challenge incumbent Larry Kump in the June Republican primary.

Reed has previously run for office, but a plaintiff suit alleges the Berkeley Springs address on his candidacy filing is not his principal residence and that he should be disqualified from the ballot.

“We want our elections to be fair, open and accurate,” says Howard Stone, who filed the suit.

The Tuesday proceeding was to determine if there are grounds to take the challenge to Circuit Court.