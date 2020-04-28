Law enforcement and school system searching for individual accused of break-in

|KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Schools and local law enforcement are seeking information on the person believed to have broken into Riverside High School.
The incident occurred in the morning hours of Monday, April 27, 2020.
If you have any information about this incident, leave a tip on the school’s tipline or email them directly at kcscrimereport@mail.kana.k12.wv.us.
- Ohio high school plans in-person graduation ceremony, here’s how they’re doing it
- WATCH LIVE: Sundale Nursing Home in Morgantown to provide update Tuesday at Noon
- Tijuana practically out of beer as COVID-19 crisis halts production
- The Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park name new Chief of Interpretation
- Family dog tests positive for coronavirus in North Carolina