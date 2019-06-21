Late-night police chase results in car crash

MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A police chase in Morgan County, West Virginia resulted in a vehicle accident in which the driver sustained serious injuries.

On June 19 around 11:30 p.m., Jesse Kerns, a 27-year-old from Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, was identified driving 74 mph in a 35 mph zone along Timber Ridge Road, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Following the pursuit, Kerns crossed into Virginia, where his vehicle reportedly crashed. Both Kerns and his passenger were transported to Winchester Medical Center.

The driver is pending charges for fleeing, DUI and speeding in West Virginia.

