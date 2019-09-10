Last Palindrome week for the century

"It's significant because it's the last one of our lifetime."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — September 10th marks the start date of the last Palindrome Week until the next century.

A Palindrome Day happens when the day’s date can be read the same backward and forward, so September 10th of 2019 can be read as 9-1-0-1-9, which is the exact same thing backwards. Palindromes can also be seen in words like racecar, civic or kayak. This Palindrome Week extends all the way until September 19th.

“So it’s significant because it’s very likely that anyone who is living today won’t be around 100 years in the future for the next palindrome week,” said Washington County Historical Society’s Curator Anna Cueto.

Every century has nine years with 10 palindrome days in a row, so the next one won’t be until 2111.