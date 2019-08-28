Last candidate for MCPD police chief withdraws name from consideration

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The search for a new police chief in Montgomery County still continues as the last standing candidate, Tonya Chapman, withdrew her name from consideration.

Chapman sent a letter to county executive Marc Elrich stating she does not wish to be considered for the position any longer. Elrich sent out a statement in response saying chapman brought a wealth of experience and knowledge that would have been good for the county. As chapman served as a police chief in Portsmouth, Virginia. Elrich will now have to continue his search, the position has been open since former Chief Manger retired in April.