Las Vegas woman’s dog crushed by PetSmart grooming table

(CNN Newsource) — A Las Vegas woman is heartbroken after her bulldog was crushed to death by a grooming table at PetSmart.

Vicki Seifert made an appointment for her dog Minni to have a bath and her nails trimmed. Seifert said it usually does not take long so she walked around the store.

But then she noticed employees running toward the grooming area.

“I ran in there when I went in, she was crushed under a grooming table and they said that they had listened for her heartbeat and she was gone,” Sifert said.

Seifert said no one could give her a straight answer about what happened.

“I don’t believe it was the weight of the table it was the fact that it was electric and it had crushed her to the point that the table was closed all the way on her and then with it being unplugged there was no way to raise it,” Seifert said.

PetSmart released the following statement after the accident:

‘A tragic accident occured in our grooming salon, which lead to the heartbreaking loss of Minni, there’s nothing more important than the safety of the pets in our care, and we immediately launched a comprehensive investigation into how this type of unprecedented event could have possibly happened. PetSmart

“They told me my dog was dead by 6:43 – I dropped her off at 6:30,” Seifert said.

Seifert said she still has many unanswered questions.

“What were these two groomers doing? Why did no one notice that the dog – where the dog was at, why was she under a table? How does a dog go in for a bath and get crushed within 13 minutes?”

Seifert is now waiting for an autopsy report and deciding if she’ll file a lawsuit.