According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Americans generate approximately 254-million tons of trash in one year.

On average, 21-billion pounds of textile waste, such as clothing, enters the landfills each year in the United States.

As landfill activity increases, clothing collection bins are becoming more accessible at landfills.

This effort is to provide people an opportunity to drop off textiles in lieu of throwing them in the trash.

“There are several different opportunities for people to take what they may not need anymore, but may still have a useful value to be able to take it to operations like the salvation army and they can sell it to augment their services and provide additional services to the community,” said Dan Divito, deputy director for the Division of Environmental Management in Washington County.

Divito added the landfill in Washington County is currently receiving 350 tons per year, which is significantly higher than in previous years.